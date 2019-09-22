Canada election: Louis-Hébert

A win for the incumbent Joël Lightbound would be significant as the riding tend to vote out the incumbent since 2000.

In 2015, Liberal candidate Joël Lightbound was elected MP with 34.85 per cent of the vote. Lightbound will seek re-election in the 2019 federal election for the Louis-Hébert riding.

Geography

It is one of the six Quebec city ridings, which consists of the southern part of the city called the borough Sainte-Foy–Sillery–Cap-Rouge.

Demographics

According to the 2016 Census, median total income in 2015 was $39,214.

Candidates

Liberal: Joël Lightbound (Incumbent)

Green: Macarena Diab

NDP: TBD

Conservative: Marie-Josée Guérette

Bloc Québécois: Christian Hébert

PPC: Daniel Brisson

Rhinoceros: William G. Angers