Saskatoon police searching for two suspects in armed robbery early Sunday

Saskatoon police say they’re looking for two suspects involved in an armed robbery early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 700 block of 7th Ave North at about 6:23 a.m.

They say a male and female victim were approached by two males on BMX bikes. One suspect allegedly revealed a firearm and demanded their cellphones.

Police say there were no injuries but the suspects were not located.

They are both described as being in their early 20s and wearing all-black clothing. The male with the firearm also had a black bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

