Police search for suspect in attempted armed robbery at Saskatoon bar
Saskatoon police say they’re looking for a man who allegedly entered a bar on Diefenbaker Drive Friday afternoon and demanded cash.
When employees resisted, police say, the man sprayed pepper spray into the air.
He then fled the scene, stealing a patron’s bike on his way out, police say.
READ MORE: Uptick in violence at Saskatoon McDonald’s has employee concerned
Two people were treated after being affected by the pepper spray.
The suspect is described as 6-feet tall, with a tattoo on the side of his neck. He was wearing a black baseball cap and a dark coloured jacket or hoodie with the word “POP” on the back, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers.
WATCH (July 23, 2019): Breaking down Saskatoon’s crime severity index
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.