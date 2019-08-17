Police search for suspect in attempted armed robbery at Saskatoon bar

Saskatoon police say they’re looking for a man who allegedly entered a bar on Diefenbaker Drive Friday afternoon and demanded cash.

When employees resisted, police say, the man sprayed pepper spray into the air.

He then fled the scene, stealing a patron’s bike on his way out, police say.

READ MORE: Uptick in violence at Saskatoon McDonald’s has employee concerned

Two people were treated after being affected by the pepper spray.

The suspect is described as 6-feet tall, with a tattoo on the side of his neck. He was wearing a black baseball cap and a dark coloured jacket or hoodie with the word “POP” on the back, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers.

WATCH (July 23, 2019): Breaking down Saskatoon’s crime severity index