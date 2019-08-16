Uptick in violence at Saskatoon McDonald’s has employee concerned

In the three months that Kayla Carswell has worked at the Wildwood neighbourhood McDonald’s in Saskatoon, she says she’s witnessed violence and drunkenness by customers.

From fighting to a customer sprayed with bear mace, she says the behaviour has left her and other employees fearful — especially in the evening.

“We all feel scared to leave work,” Carswell said.

“We all don’t want to work nights, and everyone has said a million time [that] something needs to change. No one seems to understand how severe and what the magnitude of the situation is.”

In a statement, McDonald’s Canada said they couldn’t comment on matters under police investigation, but also mentioned that safety is their sole focus.

Carswell, however, doesn’t believe that’s enough.

“Management needs to step up and learn how to deal with the situation and get more police on guard, or get security to be (on) the premises,” Carswell said.

“Or, learn how to shut down the restaurant at certain times to make sure that people aren’t soliciting and aren’t creating that dangerous situation for us and guests because guests are also a big concern.”

Speaking with Global News, the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) discussed measures being taken to address the situation in the area.

“I can tell you that we are increasing officer visibility in that area of 8th Street,” SPS spokesperson Alison Edwards said. “And we are working with businesses in the area.”

“We have made an arrest in connection with a recent assault at that location.”

