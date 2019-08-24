Britain’s Prince Andrew denies any knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged crimes
Britain’s Prince Andrew has denied any knowledge of criminal behavior by one-time friend Jeffrey Epstein who killed himself in a New York jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
The Duke of York said in a statement Saturday that “at no stage during the limited time I spent with him did I see, witness or suspect any behavior of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction.” Epstein was convicted in 2008 after pleading guilty to prostitution-related state charges and served 13 months behind bars.
Andrew again said it was a “mistake” to visit Epstein after his release in 2010.
Queen Elizabeth’s son also expressed “tremendous sympathy” for Epstein’s victims.
Epstein, 66, killed himself Aug. 11 while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy.
