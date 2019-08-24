World
August 24, 2019 10:33 am

Britain’s Prince Andrew denies any knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged crimes

By Staff The Associated Press

Britain's Prince Andrew, the Duke of York leaves Crathie Kirk, after a Sunday morning church service, in Crathie, Scotland, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.

(Jane Barlow/PA via AP)
A A

Britain’s Prince Andrew has denied any knowledge of criminal behavior by one-time friend Jeffrey Epstein who killed himself in a New York jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

READ MORE: Psychologist approved removing Jeffrey Epstein from suicide watch

The Duke of York said in a statement Saturday that “at no stage during the limited time I spent with him did I see, witness or suspect any behavior of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction.” Epstein was convicted in 2008 after pleading guilty to prostitution-related state charges and served 13 months behind bars.

WATCH: New court records reveal Jeffrey Epstein signed will 2 days before suicide

Andrew again said it was a “mistake” to visit Epstein after his release in 2010.

Queen Elizabeth’s son also expressed “tremendous sympathy” for Epstein’s victims.

READ MORE: What did the famous friends of Jeffrey Epstein know and see?

Epstein, 66, killed himself Aug. 11 while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Epstein
epstein death
Epstein Suicide
Jeffrey Epstein
Jeffrey Epstein Death
Jeffrey Epstein suicide
Prince Andrew
prince Andrew Jeffrey Epstein

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.