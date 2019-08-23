Crime
August 23, 2019 4:28 pm
Updated: August 23, 2019 4:36 pm

Police confirm Sea to Sky Gondola cable deliberately cut, no word on suspects

By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: (Aug. 16) Nearly a week after the Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish was shut down by a suspected act of sabotage, its operator says the popular tourist attraction won’t be back up and running until early next spring. Catherine Urquhart reports on the impact to season passholders and employees.

A A

Squamish RCMP have confirmed the collapse of the Sea to Sky Gondola this month was caused by a deliberately cut cable.

The popular tourist attraction came crashing down in the early hours of Aug. 10, damaging most of the gondola’s 30 cabins.

Police have been treating the incident as a criminal act of vandalism, but would not definitively say the cable had been cut until Friday’s update.

READ MORE: Sea to Sky Gondola aiming for early-spring reopening after apparent sabotage

“There are no other natural or mechanical reasons for the cable to have failed,” RCMP said in a statement.

Police would not say Friday whether they are any closer to identifying a suspect or a possible motive for cutting the 55-millimetre-thick cable.

WATCH: (Aug. 14) New theory on Sea to Sky Gondola sabotage


Story continues below

The gondola has ordered a new main cable and 30 new cabins from a manufacturer in Europe.

Staff have estimated the attraction could reopen by spring 2020 if the new equipment is delivered and installed on schedule.

The collapse put 75 seasonal staff members out of work and forced dozens of weddings set for the top of the gondola to be rescheduled.

READ MORE: Questions remain as RCMP continue to investigate Sea to Sky gondola vandalism

Season pass holders will have their passes “frozen” at Aug. 10, and will have the remaining days in the season added on for next year.

The base of the gondola remains behind police tape, and visitors to the nearby Stawamus Chief and connected hiking trails are being reminded to not cross the taped-off areas.

—With files from Simon Little

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cable Cut
gondola
Gondola Collapse
RCMP Investigation
Sea to Sky
sea to sky gondola accident
sea to sky gondola collapse
sea to sky gondola crash
Sea-to-Sky Gondola
squamish
Vandalism

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.