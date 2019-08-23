Police confirm Sea to Sky Gondola cable deliberately cut, no word on suspects

Squamish RCMP have confirmed the collapse of the Sea to Sky Gondola this month was caused by a deliberately cut cable.

The popular tourist attraction came crashing down in the early hours of Aug. 10, damaging most of the gondola’s 30 cabins.

Police have been treating the incident as a criminal act of vandalism, but would not definitively say the cable had been cut until Friday’s update.

“There are no other natural or mechanical reasons for the cable to have failed,” RCMP said in a statement.

Police would not say Friday whether they are any closer to identifying a suspect or a possible motive for cutting the 55-millimetre-thick cable.

The gondola has ordered a new main cable and 30 new cabins from a manufacturer in Europe.

Staff have estimated the attraction could reopen by spring 2020 if the new equipment is delivered and installed on schedule.

The collapse put 75 seasonal staff members out of work and forced dozens of weddings set for the top of the gondola to be rescheduled.

Season pass holders will have their passes “frozen” at Aug. 10, and will have the remaining days in the season added on for next year.

The base of the gondola remains behind police tape, and visitors to the nearby Stawamus Chief and connected hiking trails are being reminded to not cross the taped-off areas.

—With files from Simon Little