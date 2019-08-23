New banners in Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo will honour innovative history

If you live or work in Galt, you may have already noticed some new banners that will begin popping up on city streets across Waterloo Region soon.

The banners, which will appear in the three centres in Cambridge as well as in downtown Kitchener and uptown Waterloo, are being rolled out in honour of the region’s history of innovation and problem-solving.

“From smartphones to IMAX to the blue box, Waterloo Region has always had a special kind of creativity,” Kitchener BIA executive director Linda Jutzi said in a statement.

“By joining together and celebrating the brilliance of our exceptional Region we make room for another generation to bring forward their unique inventiveness.”

The banners are courtesy of the respective business improvement associations and the Creative Capital of Canada.

They say the region has an average of 15 patents per 10,000 residents – a rate 11 times the national average – and the signage is a way to honour that.

The banners have different graphics with the intent of honouring a variety of innovations and innovators, including the development of IMAX 3D/IMAX film technology in Galt, hockey sticks and St. Mary’s Wood Specialties Ltd. in Hespeler, train cars from the Preston Car Company, vases from the Clay and Glass Gallery in Waterloo, and guitar master Mel Brown in Kitchener.

“It is important we celebrate our unique achievements here in the Region, standing in solidarity for something far greater than ourselves,” says Brian Kennedy, executive director of the Downtown Cambridge and Hespeler Village BIAs.

The banners are scheduled to be on display into the fall.