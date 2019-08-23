3-vehicle crash causes serious injuries on Highway 16 near Springside, Sask.

A three-vehicle crash on Highway 16, west of Springside, Sask. has caused serious injuries for those in involved, according to RCMP.

Police say the incident happened at about 8 p.m. Thursday, when a semi, a pickup and van collided.

RCMP and emergency services were both called to the scene, police say.

Police say parts of Highway 16 were closed for an extended period of time, but no update has been provided on whether or not it has reopened.

The investigation is ongoing and RMCP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Yorkton police at 306-786-2400.