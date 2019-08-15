Motorcyclist seriously injured in Regina crash

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Wednesday evening, Regina police said.

The collision between a motorcycle and a car happened just before 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Elphinstone Street and 13th Avenue.

Police said the motorcycle was travelling westbound on 13th Avenue when it was struck by an eastbound car turning left onto Elphinstone Street.

Paramedics rushed the motorcyclist, a 23-year-old man, to hospital with serious injuries. There is no word on his current condition.

Police said alcohol is not believed to be a factor and no charges have been laid as they continue to investigate.

