Ontario to invest nearly $20M in 11 new transit projects in Barrie, Orillia, Midland

The Ontario government is investing nearly $20 million in 11 new transportation projects in Barrie, Orillia and Midland, according to an announcement made on Thursday.

“When we build better transit in communities across Ontario like Barrie, Orillia and Midland, it boosts the local economy,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in statement. “Municipalities can see increasing revenues that they can reinvest in frontline community services and programs.”

The government is investing more than $13.6 million in five projects in Barrie, including committing almost $7.8 million to replace 30 buses, allocating nearly $3.3 million to the Allandale Mobility Hub terminal that will connect to Go Transit and contributing more than $1.5 million for 21 buses for people with disabilities.

In Barrie, the Ontario government will also contribute more than $900,000 to infrastructure improvements and nearly $110,000 for two new lay-by-lane bus stops at the downtown transit hub.

“Families in Barrie depend on reliable and efficient public transportation,” Doug Downey, MPP for Barrie–Springwater–Oro Medonte and the province’s Attorney General, said in a statement. “When we invest in smart infrastructure, we create jobs and grow the economy, shaping the future for hard-working families in Ontario.”

The province will also commit more than $5.4 million toward four projects in Orillia, including nearly $3.7 million for a new transit terminal, almost $1.4 million to replace seven buses, $226,000 for 30 accessible bus shelters and $185,000 for a new fare system, security cameras and bike racks.

“Ontario is keeping its promise to build better public transit and is working with municipalities to do so,” Ontario’s minister of transportation, Caroline Mulroney, said in a statement. “Expanding and improving public transit helps connect people with jobs and businesses with customers.”

The Ontario government will invest nearly $275,000 toward two projects in Midland – more than $238,000 to replace three buses and over $36,500 for a new bus system.

“This funding is about more than just concrete and steel,” Jill Dunlop, MPP for Simcoe North, said in a statement. “Projects like these, and Midland’s better bus tracking technology, will make commuting by bus more convenient than ever before.”

The funding will be under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, a 10-year, $30-billion fund aimed at helping municipalities repair or build critical infrastructure.

The 11 projects are now with the federal government for final funding decisions as they are reviewed for eligibility under the program.

According to the Ontario government, some projects could begin as soon as this fall

