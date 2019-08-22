Alberta man, 19, tasered by Revelstoke RCMP after small crime spree, including highway chase

A 19-year-old Alberta man was tasered by Revelstoke RCMP on Monday while trying to flee from police in his second run-in with the law in 24 hours.

According to police, the incident was sparked by a Sunday report of a black 2000 Honda Civic that was linked to property stolen from a road construction site.

RCMP say the construction site was located around 35 kilometres east of Revelstoke, near the Trans-Canada Highway.

Shortly after the noon report, police say they received several reports of the Honda driving erratically – speeding excessively and passing on the shoulder — westbound towards Revelstoke.

Officers say they located the vehicle, but it didn’t stop for police, and instead took evasive action by driving into oncoming traffic before veering back into the westbound lanes.

Police say that at that point, the driver was becoming an extreme risk to the public, so the pursuit was ended, though officers continued searching for the Honda.

“The vehicle was later located driving near Laforme Boulevard and Peakes Drive in Revelstoke, at which time another traffic stop was initiated,” RCMP Cpl. Thomas Blakney said in a press release.

“The driver struck the concrete meridian, causing the vehicle to be inoperable and both occupants were arrested and taken into custody without incident.”

On Monday, the 19-year-old driver was released on a recognizance for being in possession of stolen property, flight from police, mischief to property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving without valid insurance.

The 19-year-old male passenger was released on a recognizance for being in possession of stolen property.

Following their release, though, police say the driver allegedly stole a mountain bike and was spotted by officers along the 700 block of Victoria Road.

“The driver attempted to flee police and resisted arrest, at which time a taser was deployed,” said Blakney.

“He was arrested and treated by [emergency health services] for minor injuries sustained from his fall to the ground.”

On Tuesday, the driver appeared in Salmon Arm provincial court, where he was released on a recognizance for assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, theft and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Police say he is expected to appear in Revelstoke provincial court on Wednesday, Sept. 4.