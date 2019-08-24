Manitoba Metis Federation creates Two-Spirit Michif Local to better represent 2SLGBTQ community

The Manitoba Metis Federation (MMF) has created its first Two-Spirit Michif Local.

It’s been created to represent and organize 2SLGBTQ Métis citizens and allies to better represent 2SLGBTQ Métis needs while discussing MMF objectives.

The Michif’s Secretary Treasurer said the group will do important work to keep their objectives on the front burner.

“Many groups have been supportive of us, but when it comes to talking about certain topics involving Indigenous people as a whole, Métis topic could be pushed to the side a bit. That’s why it’s important we have this,” said Chantal Fiola.

Vice chair and Elder Carlotte Nolin said she is glad to see this finally come to fruition and is looking forward to the next steps.

“Educating the public and allies will be important. For me, to get past the hurdles in life — like racism, education is the answer.”

The first meeting was held Aug. 7 and Fiola said it was well attended.

“We were surprised with how many people were there. We had lots of supporters. There were both non-queer allies there as well as relatives that came to support,” she said.

“We have hit the ground running and there’s a lot of exciting work to be done.” Fiola added.

