Gimli to hold its first Pride event

Gimli will be holding its first Pride celebration over the weekend.

The local committee said the weekend will include various events such as the raising of the rainbow flag, film viewings and live music and poetry around town from May 24-26.

“Gimli is a diverse community and we’re excited about planning events that recognize and celebrate that diversity,” said Tammy Axelsson, chair of the Gimli Pride committee.

READ MORE: Pride Winnipeg announces theme for 2019

“Our goal is to promote Gimli as a community that is progressive, forward-thinking, and – above all – safe

and welcoming for all,” Axelsson added in a statement.

Here are some of the events taking place:

Friday, May 24

Gimli High School students perform Bandstand, Harbour area, 12 p.m.

Speakers Lake Winnipeg Visitors Centre , 12:30 p.m.

Rainbow flag raising, Lake Winnipeg Visitors Centre, 12:45 p.m.

Rainbow Walk, Harbour down Centre Street, 1 p.m.

Pride cupcakes, Plaza area outside Lighthouse Mall, 1:15 p.m.

Pride Happy Hour, Ship & Plough Tavern, 4-6 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

LGBTTQ-themed film “In The Locker”, New Iceland Heritage Museum, 2 p.m.

The Cherry Garcia Band, Ship & Plough Tavern, 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 26

Pride Coffee House (live music/poetry) The Pier Lounge, Lakeview Hotel, 2 p.m.

Drag Queens of Winnipeg, Ship & Plough Tavern, 8 p.m.

Story continues below

READ MORE: What are the Stonewall riots? How a gay bar raid started an uprising and LGBTQ2 Pride

The RM of Gimli provided unanimous support to raise the rainbow flag at Gimli Beach and Lake Winnipeg Visitors Centre. The RM also provided money to paint two rainbow crosswalks and light up the Viking Statue in rainbow colours over the weekend.

Alexsson said it’s important Gimli hold this kind of event.

“It’s a difficult time for many minority groups around the world.

“The community is rallying to let people know that it’s okay to be different, we welcome and support you, and that ‘love is love’ no matter who you love. The world needs more love,” added Axelsson.

Businesses around town will also acknowledge Pride weekend in their own ways, which includes flying the rainbow flag and displaying rainbow decals on their doors.

More on the weekend can be found here.

WATCH: Pride March hits Portage la Prairie streets for first time