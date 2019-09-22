Canada election: Etobicoke–Lakeshore

Voters in the Etobicoke-Lakeshore riding elected James Maloney of the Liberal Party as their MP in the 2015 federal election.

Candidates

Liberal: James Maloney

Conservative: Barry O’Brien

NDP: Branko Gasperlin

Green: Chris Caldwell

PPC: Jude Sulejmani

The riding is part of the City of Toronto and its rough boundaries are Etobicoke Creek to the west, Dundas Street, Bloor Street West and Kipling Avenue to the north, the Humber River to the east and Lake Ontario to the south.

The riding was held by former federal Liberal Party leader Michael Ignatieff from 2006 until he was unseated by Conservative Bernard Trottier in 2011. Incumbent Liberal MP James Maloney took back the seat in 2015.

The riding lost some of its territory to the riding of Etobicoke-Centre in the 2012 electoral distribution.