‘Kicking it into gear’: Jason Kenney says pro-Canada forces must counter separatism

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Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney says it’s high time federal MPs take a stand and fight against those who wish to see Canada torn apart.

Kenney, also a former federal cabinet minister, shared a stage at the University of Calgary on Monday with an unlikely ally — Calgary Liberal MP Corey Hogan.

“We may just be 150 days away from a huge rupture in our lives together … in our economy, in our political community, in our society,” Kenney said at the Case for a United Canada event.

“Federalists need to start kicking it into gear here. I think we’ve allowed the separatists to almost completely dominate the debate on the process for the past year.”

Kenney said the problem is there are those in Alberta who find the prospect of a vote on separation “unpleasant” and know someone who supports it. Separating, he said, is attractive to Albertans who feel disrespected by Ottawa.

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“A large number of Albertans have concluded this is an opportunity to send a message to get leverage — to replicate Quebec’s knife to the throat strategy, and I say to them be careful for what you ask for,” he said.

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Hogan, a one-time deputy minister in Kenney’s provincial government and the current parliamentary secretary to the federal energy minister, said time is running out for the federal government to respond.

He said it’s still not confirmed whether a vote on Alberta independence will go ahead, as the matter is currently held up in court.

“We don’t even technically have a referendum question right now. We’re in a very strange situation,” Hogan said. “You never want to be arguing against something that isn’t real, but unfortunately it’s starting to feel pretty real.

“We have five months to a referendum.”

Hogan said it’s important for Alberta MPs of all stripes to speak out ahead of a possible vote.

“If this goes ahead, I think all Alberta MPs are going to need to stand up and fight for this country. The prime minister is from Alberta and I would certainly counsel to him that he use that voice as an Albertan.”

Carney has said the federal government is working in the spirit of “co-operative federalism” to address issues for the benefit of Albertans and Canadians as a whole.

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Ottawa and Alberta have been negotiating an energy deal, and Premier Danielle Smith told reporters she felt far more confident about a deal getting inked after meeting with Carney last week.

Kenney said he will continue to speak out against Alberta’s separatist groups and that there can’t just be one leader of any federal campaign.

He said he believes federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is a federalist and points out his slogan in last year’s Alberta byelection was Canada First, Canada Last, Canada Always.

“I have zero doubts in his unqualified patriotism and I think he will find his voice on that. He grew up in Alberta, he represents an Alberta riding,” Kenney said.

“I would love to see a version of Mr. Poilievre this September that reminds some of us of Jean Charest in 1985 and I think that’s possible. If this thing goes forward, I fully expect him to take a leadership role.”