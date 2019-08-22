Fire breaks out on board HMCS Toronto in Halifax

A fire was reported Wednesday on board HMCS Toronto, which is currently at the HMC Dockyard in Halifax.

Maritime Forces Atlantic said the fire was reported at approximately 6:50 p.m. and the ship’s company responded immediately to attempt to put it out.

READ MORE: HMCS Toronto returns to Halifax bearing an ‘overseas surprise’ to special loved one

The CFB Halifax Fire Department was called as well. The fire department arrived on the scene within minutes and the fire was effectively extinguished by 7:10 p.m.

Major Mark Gough with Maritimes Forces Atlantic said in an email statement that no one was injured.

“There has been some damage to the ship, but the extent is still being determined at this time,” said Gough.

READ MORE: New military helicopters join HMCS Toronto as it departs on six-month tour

He said the cause of the fire is not known and an investigation is underway.

HMCS Toronto recently returned from Operation Reassurance in Europe and is undergoing routine maintenance following its six-month deployment.