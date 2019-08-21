2 charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with death of Brampton man

Peel Regional Police say two men have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 47-year-old Brampton man.

Police said emergency crews were called to the Tomken Road and Steeles Avenue West area shortly after 8 a.m. on Thursday after the victim was found in a naturalized area with “obvious signs of trauma.”

The man, who was later identified as Wayne Wojcichowsky, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In an update released Wednesday evening, police said Richard Lipsett was arrested on Tuesday and Dean Cameron Sinclair was arrested on Wednesday. Both were charged with second-degree murder.

Lipsett appeared in court for a bail hearing on Wednesday and Sinclair is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Two Men Charged in 12th Homicide of 2019 – https://t.co/Zul8JPuhDM — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) August 22, 2019