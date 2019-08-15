Man dies after being found in Brampton creek, homicide unit investigating
Peel Regional Police say a man is dead after being found without vital signs near a creek in Brampton Thursday morning.
Police said they were called to the area of Steeles Avenue East and West Drive just after 8 a.m.
Investigators said the man was transported to hospital, where he later died.
The homicide and missing persons bureau has now taken over the investigation.
More to come.
