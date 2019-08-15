Man dies after being found in Brampton creek, homicide unit investigating

Peel Regional Police say a man is dead after being found without vital signs near a creek in Brampton Thursday morning.

Police said they were called to the area of Steeles Avenue East and West Drive just after 8 a.m.

Investigators said the man was transported to hospital, where he later died.

The homicide and missing persons bureau has now taken over the investigation.

