August 15, 2019 12:15 pm

Man dies after being found in Brampton creek, homicide unit investigating

By Web Writer  Global News

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Peel Regional Police say a man is dead after being found without vital signs near a creek in Brampton Thursday morning.

Police said they were called to the area of Steeles Avenue East and West Drive just after 8 a.m.

Investigators said the man was transported to hospital, where he later died.

The homicide and missing persons bureau has now taken over the investigation.

More to come.

