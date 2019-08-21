Canada
August 21, 2019 5:53 pm
Updated: August 21, 2019 5:57 pm

Liberals to give $3M to WE social entrepreneurship charity

By Staff The Canadian Press

Finance Minister Bill Morneau delivers a speech at the Economic Club of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Morneau told a Halifax business audience today that they shouldn't think of this week's budget as an election document.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
A A

The federal government says it is giving $3 million to a charity that supports young Canadians developing socially conscious businesses.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau made the announcement on Wednesday with Craig Kielburger, co-founder of the WE Charity.

READ MORE: John Abbott College launches Social Entrepreneurship Competition

The money will go to the WE Social Entrepreneurs initiative, which provides skills building, mentorship and financial support to social enterprises led by young people.

WE says the money will help create 200 “youth-led enterprises” that address social issues at a community level.

WATCH: Advocacy Breakfast features well known social entrepreneur

The charity says the cash will also help 30 social enterprises that have already been established get to a point where they can pitch investors.

It says WE Social Entrepreneurs is made up of two different sections: WE Incubate will focus on youth under the age of 25, while those under 35 can access WE Scale Up.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Bill Morneau
bill morneau liberals
Craig Kiehlburger
Federal Government
Liberal funding
Liberal investment
Me Charity
Me Day
Me2We
MetoWe
social enterprise
Social Entrepreneurs

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.