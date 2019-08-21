Preparation is the key to success for the Queen’s football Gaels

The Queen’s Gaels will kick off their Ontario University Association (OUA) football season against the Carleton Ravens at George Richardson Memorial Stadium on Sunday at 6 p.m.

New coach Steve Snyder, a former assistant coach with the Western Mustangs, takes over the reins from Pat Sheahan, who was fired after 19 years on the job.

Snyder and the Gaels look forward to the new season ahead.

“I’m so excited,” said Queen’s wide receiver Ben Arhen.

The fourth-year ball catcher from Brampton says preparation is the key to success.

“We don’t have a lot of time so we’ve all come to camp ready to go,” continued Arhen.

“We need to know what we’re doing as quick as possible. We need to learn the playbook and prepare for what’s ahead of us. We really need to know how to do our jobs properly. It’s preparation, preparation, preparation. We need to know what we’re doing to put ourselves in a position to win games.”

The Gaels only have 10 days to prepare for the season opener so the players arrived in camp in top physical condition.

“Everyone works out during the off-season,” said defensive lineman Cam Lawson.

The fourth-year defensive leader from Caledon, Ont., says most players have a strict off-season regimen.

“We work out in the gym doing lifts and weights and train on the field every chance we get,” added Lawson.

“Many of us stayed in Kingston this summer to work out. We worked out as a group and make sure everything was consistent, including our diet, to get into the best possible shape for the season.”

The Queen’s-Carleton matchup is one of five games on the OUA schedule for Sunday.

The Laurier Golden Hawks will host the defending Vanier Cup champions, the Western Mustangs. McMaster goes up against the Guelph Gryphons. The Waterloo Warriors will tackle the Toronto Varsity Blues and in Windsor, the Lancers entertain the York Lions.