Sylvester Stallone fights for family and vengeance in ‘Rambo: Last Blood’ trailer

A second official trailer for Rambo: Last Blood dropped on Tuesday, and shows that after 11 years away from the role, Sylvester Stallone still has it in him to be one of Hollywood’s most beloved action heroes: John Rambo.

The resilient Vietnam War vet and former U.S. Army Special Forces Soldier returns to the big screen this fall with Adrian Grunberg (Get the Gringo) serving as the film’s director.

Last Blood will be the fifth and potentially final installment in the longstanding and much-beloved Rambo film series, which kicked off in 1982 with First Blood.

The suspenseful trailer opens with a montage of flashbacks from First Blood. A helicopter is shown flying off in the distance before Rambo prepares a heavy machine gun to shoot it down.

A narrator reads: “We’re dealing with an expert… with guns. With knives.”

Rambo then sheaths a large knife. “With his bare hands,” the voiceover continues.

“Rambo was the best,” they conclude.

“What made him a solider… will make him a legend,” reads a title card, as the clip alternates between a 1982 Rambo and a 2019 Rambo practising his aim by shooting an arrow with a bow.

“I finally came home,” says Rambo, “to defend the only family I’ve ever known.”

A young woman named Gabrielle, portrayed by Yvette Monreal, is then shown arriving at Rambo’s secluded house. She is revealed to be his niece.

“Uncle John,” she yells upon exiting her car.

The minute-long trailer then cuts to a large city where Rambo is surrounded by a pack of armed men. One of the men holds a picture of Gabrielle and says, “You must really want this girl.”

“All she’s got is me,” says the war veteran as Rambo equips himself for what seems to be a looming battle between him and the violent gang.

“On September 20, his war comes home,” the trailer concludes.

Overall, there’s no lack of guns, knives and overall violence in Last Blood’s second trailer. Fans were also treated to a couple of brand new one-liners from a 73-year-old Stallone.

The fifth installment of the cult-classic action series will be the first since 2008’s Rambo.

Rambo: Last Blood is scheduled for a Sept. 20 release across North America.

