‘Rambo: Last Blood’ trailer: Sylvester Stallone is back for one last war

John Rambo, once again, is back with a vengeance.

That’s right, the first official trailer for Rambo: Last Blood (2019) dropped on Thursday and confirmed that Sylvester Stallone is returning to the big screen to reprise his role as the resilient Vietnam War vet and former U.S. Army Special Forces Soldier.

Last Blood will serve as the fifth and potentially final installment in the longstanding and much-beloved Rambo film series — which kicked off in 1982 with First Blood.

Filming for the upcoming film began last October, according to Stallone. Adrian Grunberg (Get the Gringo) will serve as its director.

In the trailer’s opening, Rambo is shown to be living in an isolated countryside home. He sits in his rocking chair equipped with his classic combat boots before visiting a mysterious grave.

“I’ve lived in a world of death,” mumbles Rambo. “I’ve watched people I’ve loved die… Some fast with a bullet, some not enough left to bury.”

READ MORE: J.K. Rowling to release ‘Harry Potter’ short stories in June

The weathered fighter continues to ride a horse in his new cowboy hat before seemingly preparing for what’s to come. The scene is accompanied by a very suitably stripped-down version of Lil Nas X‘s Old Town Road (ft. Billy Ray Cyrus).

He passes a small armory, which is filled with firearms and suggested to be his own, before stopping in front of a large machete.

“All these years I’ve kept my secrets,” says Rambo before sharpening the blade, “but the time has come to face my past.”

The minute-and-a-half long trailer cuts to a large city where Rambo is surrounded by a pack of armed men and subsequently beaten to the ground.

“If they come looking for me, they will welcome death,” he continues. The clip then reads, “They drew first blood” and “He will draw last,” making a clear reference to the series’ debut.

While the jam-packed trailer is filled with various action sequences and a healthy dosage of Stallone, it gives no insight regarding the premise of the film.

READ MORE: Alex Trebek shares positive, ‘mind-boggling’ cancer update

“I want revenge,” he adds, “and I want them to know that death is coming… and there’s nothing they can do to stop it.”

The fifth installment of the cult-classic action series will be the first since 2008’s Rambo.

Rambo: Last Blood is scheduled for a Sept. 20 release across North America.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis

WATCH: (May 23, 2019) ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ official teaser trailer