J.K. Rowling to release ‘Harry Potter’ short stories in June

It seems stories from J.K. Rowling‘s Wizarding World are far from over.

Since the conclusion of the main Harry Potter novel and movie series in 2011, fans have been treated to not only a number of in-universe books and two spinoff films but a critically-acclaimed play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, as well.

While Rowling left many of her dedicated followers under the impression that the remaining three Fantastic Beasts films would conclude the expanded fictional universe altogether, according to the Tribune Media Wire, Pottermore Publishing has just revealed that it’s launching a brand new series of short stories.

That’s right, four “bite-sized” non-fiction eBooks based on the “traditional folklore and magic at the heart of the Harry Potter series” are coming soon.

The books will be released in pairs, starting on June 27, according to the publisher. Harry Potter: A Journey Through Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts, and Harry Potter: A Journey Through Potions and Herbology, will serve as the first two.

Adapted from the 2017 Harry Potter — A History of Magic exhibition audiobook, each book revolves around specific subjects taught at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry throughout the fantasy series.

Pottermore Publishing described the books as a “chance to absorb the colourful characters and curious incidents of the real history of magic in a more compact form.”

The four-instalment series also includes detailed and “gorgeous” line drawings from Rohan Daniel Eason, a London-based artist.

Harry Potter: A Journey Through Divination and Astronomy, and Harry Potter: A Journey Through Care of Magical Creatures, will supposedly follow “soon after.”

As of this writing, it’s unclear when the latter two books will officially be released.

The upcoming eBooks are available for pre-order via Amazon, Apple and Kobo respectively.

