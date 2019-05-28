Spice Girls’ 2nd reunion show plagued by bad sound

Once again, the Spice Girls are receiving a large amount of online criticism over their sound on the highly anticipated Spice World U.K. tour.

After experiencing audio issues on opening night last Friday in Dublin, Ireland, the all-female pop group, unfortunately, had some of the same issues during the tour’s second night in Cardiff, the capital of Wales.

Despite Mel B promising fans that the concert would sound “much better” for the group’s second reunion gig, it seemingly did not.

While many fans were overjoyed to see the Spice Girls — well, four of them — looking healthy, happy and fierce in their loud and sparkly outfits, the concert left many disappointed.

Some even took it upon themselves to say Goodbye and leave the concert early as a result of the poor sound quality, with several others demanding refunds from Ticketmaster.

So disappointed in the Spice Girls last night at Cardiff. Sound was abysmal. Couldn’t hear a word they were singing or talking, Mel C was the clearest! Jess Glynn however sang like a dream very clear. #SpiceWorldCardiff #spicegirlscardiff #SpiceGirlsReunion — Emma Baker (@EmmaBak71525517) May 28, 2019

Would like a refund after last nights spice girls concert in Cardiff. Awful sound, so bad that we left early. Have tried calling but have been cut off twice — Allison (@Allyrpowell) May 28, 2019

Left the Cardiff gig early. Really disappointed as couldn’t hear a word. Was really looking forward to it but left feeling it was a a bit lame #spicegirls — Allison (@Allyrpowell) May 27, 2019

@spicegirls you don’t ever come to Cardiff and rip off people again. You should publicly apologise, and reimburse the fans who were affected by the sound issues. It was lazy and fraudulent not to fix the sound issues after the gig in Ireland went so badly. Apologise now! — Johnny Vedmore 🌹 (@JohnnyVedmore) May 27, 2019

Who manages sound for #SpiceGirls or #SpiceGirlsInCardiff? I think you need to change career, the sound on the flooor is appalling!!!! — 𝚂𝚊𝚖𝚞𝚎𝚕 𝙳 𝙹𝚘𝚑𝚗𝚜𝚝𝚘𝚗 (@samueldjohnston) May 27, 2019

Of the 70,000 plus in attendance, there were at least a few fans who were impressed by the performance, with some even contesting claims that the sound at Principality Stadium was bad.

People complaining about the sound in spice girls.. It wasn't as bad as people make out. I think they put on a good show tbh #SpiceWorld2019 #cardiff pic.twitter.com/oZUIM2kXUr — chnellie (@Chnell99) May 28, 2019

“What a crock of s**t,” wrote one fan in response to the general negativity. “I was there and I could hear it all fine.”

Loved the @spicegirls in Cardiff tonight! Also @EmmaBunton the length on your ‘two become one’ note was outstanding, I have diaphragm envy 😂 xx — Debbie Emment (@MrsE76) May 27, 2019

Honestly, the @spicegirls were EVERYTHING in Cardiff tonight!!! 🤩💞😭🌎🔥 It suddenly dawned on me that in all of these years of answering “Thierry Henry” to the “who did you look up to as a kid” question, I was lying all along 😍🖤 pic.twitter.com/YEHjyg5hcy — Nia Jones (@niajones92) May 27, 2019

“Thank you for giving me one of the best nights of my life,” wrote another. “I’ve waited years, and tonight you made my dreams come true. I love you all.”

Others not particularly fond of the Wannabe singers followed the trend — which started at last week’s Dublin gig — of poking fun at the group, suggesting that the audio issues had nothing to do with the sound engineers but, rather, with the singers themselves.

Concert goers complaining yet again about the #SpiceGirls concert in Cardiff, maybe there's nothing wrong with the sound & they just can't sing!? 🤔🤔 — Celeste McCreesh 📚📚📚 (@CelesteMcCreesh) May 28, 2019

A lot of people angry at the Spice Girls today over sound issues at their Cardiff show. Seems a bit unreasonable – they already made it so you can’t hear them singing, what more do you want? #spicegirls #cardiff — bad mother folker (@badmotherfolker) May 28, 2019

“People complaining at the Spice Girls show about sound issues?” wrote another user. “It’s not sound issues, my friends, they just can’t sing for s**t.”

As of this writing, none of the participating Spice Girls — Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Mel C — have commented on the matter.

It’s unclear if the quartet will have these issues fixed by the time their performance in Manchester rolls around, but third time’s a charm, right?

As of this writing, no Canadian dates have been added to the Spice World tour.

Additional details and information pertaining to the Spice World tour can be found through the official Spice Girls website.

Remaining Spice World 2019 U.K. tour dates

May 29 — Manchester, England @ Etihad Stadium

May 31 — Manchester, England @ Etihad Stadium

June 1 — Manchester, England @ Etihad Stadium

June 3 — Coventry, England @ Ricoh Stadium

June 4 — Coventry, England @ Ricoh Stadium

June 6 — Sunderland, England @ Stadium of Light

June 8 — Edinburgh, Scotland @ BT Murray Field Stadium

June 10 — Bristol, England @ Ashton Gate Stadium

June 13 — London, England @ Wembley Stadium

June 14 — London, England @ Wembley Stadium

June 15 — London, England @ Wembley Stadium

