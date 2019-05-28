Spice Girls’ 2nd reunion show plagued by bad sound

Once again, the Spice Girls are receiving a large amount of online criticism over their sound on the highly anticipated Spice World U.K. tour.
After experiencing audio issues on opening night last Friday in Dublin, Ireland, the all-female pop group, unfortunately, had some of the same issues during the tour’s second night in Cardiff, the capital of Wales.
Despite Mel B promising fans that the concert would sound “much better” for the group’s second reunion gig, it seemingly did not.
While many fans were overjoyed to see the Spice Girls — well, four of them — looking healthy, happy and fierce in their loud and sparkly outfits, the concert left many disappointed.
Some even took it upon themselves to say Goodbye and leave the concert early as a result of the poor sound quality, with several others demanding refunds from Ticketmaster.
Of the 70,000 plus in attendance, there were at least a few fans who were impressed by the performance, with some even contesting claims that the sound at Principality Stadium was bad.
“What a crock of s**t,” wrote one fan in response to the general negativity. “I was there and I could hear it all fine.”
“Thank you for giving me one of the best nights of my life,” wrote another. “I’ve waited years, and tonight you made my dreams come true. I love you all.”
Others not particularly fond of the Wannabe singers followed the trend — which started at last week’s Dublin gig — of poking fun at the group, suggesting that the audio issues had nothing to do with the sound engineers but, rather, with the singers themselves.
“People complaining at the Spice Girls show about sound issues?” wrote another user. “It’s not sound issues, my friends, they just can’t sing for s**t.”
As of this writing, none of the participating Spice Girls — Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Mel C — have commented on the matter.
It’s unclear if the quartet will have these issues fixed by the time their performance in Manchester rolls around, but third time’s a charm, right?
As of this writing, no Canadian dates have been added to the Spice World tour.
Additional details and information pertaining to the Spice World tour can be found through the official Spice Girls website.
May 29 — Manchester, England @ Etihad Stadium
May 31 — Manchester, England @ Etihad Stadium
June 1 — Manchester, England @ Etihad Stadium
June 3 — Coventry, England @ Ricoh Stadium
June 4 — Coventry, England @ Ricoh Stadium
June 6 — Sunderland, England @ Stadium of Light
June 8 — Edinburgh, Scotland @ BT Murray Field Stadium
June 10 — Bristol, England @ Ashton Gate Stadium
June 13 — London, England @ Wembley Stadium
June 14 — London, England @ Wembley Stadium
June 15 — London, England @ Wembley Stadium
