Fans walk out of 1st Spice Girls reunion show complaining about ‘awful’ sound

The Spice Girls are making Headlines once again after the opening night of their long-awaited comeback tour Spice World, which serves as their first tour together in more than 11 years.
Four out of five original members (all but Victoria Beckham) kicked off the 13-date U.K. trek on Friday night at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.
It was the group’s first performance together since the closing ceremony for the London Olympics in 2012, and unfortunately, it didn’t quite Spice Up the lives of most fans in attendance.
The highly-anticipated concert was met with generally negative reviews over social media thanks to the supposedly “awful” sound mix.
Hundreds of fans reportedly left the more-than 82,000-capacity venue as a result of the audio issues.
“[I] could hardly make out the words they were saying at times,” wrote one fan on Twitter. [It] was [the] worst sound I’ve ever heard at a concert.”
“Anyone else think the sound is crap at the @spicegirls?” asked another.
While many pointed fingers at the show’s sound engineers for the “horrific” sound quality, others joked that mics were turned down for a reason.
The Spice World tour continues on Monday night in Cardiff, Wales.
Fans with tickets are remaining hopeful that the girls will conduct an additional soundcheck ahead of the show this time around.
In response, Mel B (or Scary Spice) took to Instagram stories to address the sound issues, claiming that she hopes the sound “will be much better” next time.
Although some aspects didn’t meet the expectations of dedicated fans, the Spice Girls: Mel B, Mel C, Geri Horner (formerly Halliwell) and Emma Bunton, managed to impress some with their endurance and their seemingly contagious energy.
It’s currently unclear whether Beckham will rejoin the group on later dates of the Spice World tour, however, back in November, she suggested that she won’t be a part of the group ever again in a supportive Instagram post.
“I won’t be joining my girls on stage again,” wrote the 45-year-old, “but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour.”
Additional details and information pertaining to the Spice World tour can be found through the official Spice Girls website.
As of this writing, no Canadian dates have been added to the Spice World tour.
