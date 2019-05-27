Fans walk out of 1st Spice Girls reunion show complaining about ‘awful’ sound

The Spice Girls are making Headlines once again after the opening night of their long-awaited comeback tour Spice World, which serves as their first tour together in more than 11 years.

Four out of five original members (all but Victoria Beckham) kicked off the 13-date U.K. trek on Friday night at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.

It was the group’s first performance together since the closing ceremony for the London Olympics in 2012, and unfortunately, it didn’t quite Spice Up the lives of most fans in attendance.

The sound at the Spice Girls at Croke Park is awful — Mary Mc Intyre (@Mc1988) May 24, 2019

The highly-anticipated concert was met with generally negative reviews over social media thanks to the supposedly “awful” sound mix.

Hundreds of fans reportedly left the more-than 82,000-capacity venue as a result of the audio issues.

WATCH: Fan-recorded footage of the Spice Girls’ Spice World opening night in Dublin’s Croke Park

“[I] could hardly make out the words they were saying at times,” wrote one fan on Twitter. [It] was [the] worst sound I’ve ever heard at a concert.”

READ MORE: Suge Knight’s son now concedes Tupac Shakur is dead, but says new music is coming

“Anyone else think the sound is crap at the @spicegirls?” asked another.

There’s something wrong when the crowd at @spicegirls concert are all sitting down because no one has a clue what song is on because the sound really is THAT bad. @mcd_productions @CrokePark @IrishTimes @LovinDublin #SpiceWorldTour #SpiceGirl pic.twitter.com/QkENc7BJ8Y — Sabrina Egerton (@sabrinasstyle_) May 24, 2019

While many pointed fingers at the show’s sound engineers for the “horrific” sound quality, others joked that mics were turned down for a reason.

Here’s what some more Twitter users had to say

Apparently the sound at the spice girls Dublin gig was really bad , on a more negative note, it should be ok for the Cardiff show — Rory o Hanlon (@rohanloncomedy) May 27, 2019

After complaints of horrendous the noise was at the spice girls opening gig at Croke Park in Dublin ,the sound engineer was sacked .

He was told categorically NOT to turn their mics on — Jimbly Wimbly (@JamesGerardCran) May 26, 2019

#spiceworldtour Spice girls fans complaining the sound was bad in Dublin should be grateful – I saw them 20 years ago and I COULD hear them. Fans were gullible then and they're even more gullible now. #SpiceWorldTour — BTN (@APJ51) May 25, 2019

Missus is off to see the Spice Girls. I’m busy watching ⚽️ on telly. Just hope they get their major sound problems sorted out as per the other night in Dublin…like remembering to turn off all their mics from the beginning of the show!! 😂😂😂 — Geoffrey Downes (@asiageoff) May 27, 2019

The Spice World tour continues on Monday night in Cardiff, Wales.

Fans with tickets are remaining hopeful that the girls will conduct an additional soundcheck ahead of the show this time around.

READ MORE: Moby apologizes to Natalie Portman after insisting they dated

In response, Mel B (or Scary Spice) took to Instagram stories to address the sound issues, claiming that she hopes the sound “will be much better” next time.

“Thank you for attending our show tonight in Dublin,” she said. “We will see you in Cardiff and hopefully the vocals and sound will be much, much better. Pfft,” she concluded.

Although some aspects didn’t meet the expectations of dedicated fans, the Spice Girls: Mel B, Mel C, Geri Horner (formerly Halliwell) and Emma Bunton, managed to impress some with their endurance and their seemingly contagious energy.

What a magical night with the @SpiceGirls.. the whole show felt like it was over in the blink of an eye.. I need more!! #SpiceWorld2019 pic.twitter.com/bMw2ZXSoDg — Christian Saad (@ChristianSaad) May 25, 2019

Zig-A-Zig-AMAZING! Seven years after their last performance, the @spicegirls are back on stage and exuding girl power on the first night of their huge UK tour. Welcome back Ginger, Baby, Sporty and Scary. We've missed you! ❤️ #SPICEWORLD2019 pic.twitter.com/zFo5rNnUrM — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) May 24, 2019

It’s currently unclear whether Beckham will rejoin the group on later dates of the Spice World tour, however, back in November, she suggested that she won’t be a part of the group ever again in a supportive Instagram post.

“I won’t be joining my girls on stage again,” wrote the 45-year-old, “but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour.”

READ MORE: Spice Girls announce mini-reunion tour, minus Victoria Beckham

Additional details and information pertaining to the Spice World tour can be found through the official Spice Girls website.

Remaining Spice World 2019 U.K. tour dates

May 27 — Cardiff, Wales @ Principality Stadium

May 29 — Manchester, England @ Etihad Stadium

May 31 — Manchester, England @ Etihad Stadium

June 1 — Manchester, England @ Etihad Stadium

June 3 — Coventry, England @ Ricoh Stadium

June 4 — Coventry, England @ Ricoh Stadium

June 6 — Sunderland, England @ Stadium of Light

June 8 — Edinburgh, Scotland @ BT Murray Field Stadium

June 10 — Bristol, England @ Ashton Gate Stadium

June 13 — London, England @ Wembley Stadium

June 14 — London, England @ Wembley Stadium

June 15 — London, England @ Wembley Stadium

WATCH: Mel B says she had sex with Geri Halliwell

As of this writing, no Canadian dates have been added to the Spice World tour.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis