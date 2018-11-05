Spice Girls announce mini reunion tour, minus Victoria Beckham

Spice Up Your Life with this news.

Following years of rumours, Melanie Brown (Mel B), Melanie Chisholm (Mel C), Emma Bunton and Geri Horner (formerly Geri Halliwell) confirmed on Monday morning that the Spice Girls will be reuniting for a special U.K. tour — well, not all of them. Victoria Beckham (a.k.a. Posh Spice) will not be participating.

The announcement came via a Twitter video.

“Breaking Spice news. Tickets on sale Saturday at 10:30 a.m,” the caption read. The now four-piece gathered on a video conference call for “Spice News,” in which Ginger Spice (Horner) and Scary Spice (Mel B) argued over a sparkling dress.

“Girls. Seriously, we can’t be falling out now if we’re going out on tour,” said Scary Spice, confirming the long-awaited reunion. Beckham’s absence was not referenced at all.

Dan Wootton, a reporter with U.K. publication The Sun, broke the news early Monday morning. “Here is the first picture of the Spice Girls, just hours before they launch their stadium tour,” he wrote after sharing a brand new picture with the participating lineup.

WORLD EXCLUSIVE Viva 4 Ever – here is the first picture of the new Spice Girls line-up, just hours before they launch their stadium tour. I’ll have all the details on ITV’s @lorraine shortly. Here’s my full story: https://t.co/zr6Df5FysA pic.twitter.com/xDPk4k9E6M — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) November 5, 2018

The announcement was splashed across the front pages of news publications across the U.K. Even Bunton’s iHeart radio co-host Jamie Theakston asked her to confirm on-air.

“Don’t look me in the eyes, Theakston,” she replied. “I might just blurt it out. I’m so excited. I just want it out there.”

Baby Spice was quick to dish the dirt. “Everything will be announced just after three o’clock today on social media. You can go to @SpiceGirls.”

The announcement dropped at exactly 3 p.m. GMT, as promised.

Spice fans worldwide were ecstatic upon hearing the news, while some were disappointed it was restricted to U.K. only.

The Spice Girls embarked on their first reunion tour in 2007, The Return of the Spice Girls. It ended abruptly in Toronto on Feb. 26, 2008, due to collective personal and family commitments, forcing a number of show cancellations (primarily in Asia and the Southern Hemisphere).

Since then, we’ve seen various iterations of the band accepting awards for the group’s musical achievements, including wins at the Brit Awards and the Live Vodafone Music Awards.

The group later joined forces for the closing ceremonies at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. As of this writing, that was the final Spice Girls performance.

So far, Beckham has made no comment on the 2019 reunion.

During a recent visit to the Late Late Show with James Corden, Mel B promised the Spice Girls would get back together. “We’re sisters at the end of the day, and what we went through was quite an amazing, brilliant, journey so we’re together, we’re back together,” she said.

On the whereabouts of Beckham, she was unsure. “We’ll see about that one. She may join us for a few. She better do,” she added jokingly.

Corden suggested if Posh couldn’t make it, that they incorporate guest singers to fill in for her. Mel B showed interest in having Katy Perry as a ringer for Beckham. There has been no confirmation of this.

The six-date tour will take place in June of 2019. As of this writing, no other tour dates have been confirmed.

English pop singer Jess Glynne will be joining the women on tour as a special opening act.

WE'RE GOING ON TOUR!!

We're incredibly excited to announce the Spice World tour. Tickets go on sale this Saturday at 10.30am ✌🏻🌍 #SpiceWorld2019 pic.twitter.com/2UEmJTPXzq — Spice Girls (@spicegirls) November 5, 2018

Spice World Tour — U.K. 2019

June 1 — Manchester, England @ Etihad Stadium

June 3 — Coventry, England @ Ricoh Stadium

June 6 — Sunderland, England @ Stadium of Light

June 8 — Edinburgh, Scotland @ BT Murray Field Stadium

June 10 — Bristol, England @ Ashton Gate Stadium

June 15 — London, England @ Wembley Stadium

