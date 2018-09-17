Spice Girls reunion confirmed, says Mel B. (again)

Melanie Brown (a.k.a. Mel B., a.k.a. Scary Spice) stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday night, and she spilled the beans on the unconfirmed, oft-rumoured Spice Girls reunion, something we’ve been hearing about since 2016.

Until this July, there were no updates on the tour. Then Brown stopped by Loose Women, a British talk show, and revealed the Spice Girls’ upcoming plans for a reunion tour. This was confirmed by her, yet again, on Thursday evening’s appearance with James Corden.

Out of pure joy, Corden got straight to the point with this announcement.

“Here’s the exciting news … but is it exciting news?” he sternly asked. “Because I feel like you’ve been stringing us along for a long time.”

“What do you mean?” she questioned, playing coy to the host’s excitement.

Corden did not entertain this response for one second. “This Spice Girls reunion,” he said. Following the crowd’s massive applause, she confirmed, “Yes … yes it is. 100 per cent … we’re going to be going on tour.”

Brown revealed four out of five members were fully on-board for the girls’ second reunion, but Victoria Beckham (a.ka. Posh Spice), was not confirmed.

Olivia Munn (also featured as a guest), asked about Beckham’s involvement. Brown replied, “Well, we’ll see about that one.”

“She may join us for a few,” she continued, looking straight into the camera. “She better do.”

The famed Brit-pop sensations began their lengthy hiatus nearly 20 years ago, around Christmas in 2000. No one thought they would see the group perform as a quintet after Geri Horner‘s (formerly Geri Halliwell, a.k.a Ginger Spice) departure in 1998 due to “differences between them [the girls].”

The Spice Girls returned briefly in 2007, embarking on a massive world tour that grossed more than $200 million. The tour also brought the ladies to Canada for the first time in their careers.

The Return of the Spice Girls tour ended abruptly in Toronto on Feb. 26, 2008, due to collective personal and family commitments, forcing show cancellations (primarily in Asia and the southern hemisphere).

Since then, we’ve seen various iterations of the band accepting awards for the group’s musical achievements, including wins at the Brit Awards and the Live Vodafone Music Awards.

The group later joined forces for the closing ceremonies at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, England. As of this writing, that was the final Spice Girls performance.

In 2016, Brown, Horner and Emma Bunton (a.k.a. Baby Spice) performed under the name “The Spice Girls – GEM.” A website was unveiled, teasing upcoming secrets from the trio. They celebrated the 20th anniversary of the 1996 smash hit Wannabe with a special video.

A single entitled Song for Her was leaked shortly after. Unfortunately, the three-piece project was swiftly cancelled after Horner became pregnant.

That was the last we saw of the ’90s icons until recently.

In recent months, Brown has been promising a Spice Girls reunion.

“We’re sisters at the end of the day, and what we went through was quite an amazing, brilliant, journey so we’re together, we’re back together.”

Corden suggested if Beckham couldn’t make it, that they incorporate guest singers to fill in for her. Brown showed interest in having Katy Perry as a ringer for Beckham, but there has been no confirmation about that.

Additionally, no details on official tour dates or new material have been announced yet, but Brown has confirmed the news on two major TV talk shows now. Never Give Up on the Good Times, right?

