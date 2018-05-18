Mel C says Spice Girls were never asked to perform at royal wedding

Mel (Sporty Spice) Chisholm has cleared up the rumours that the Spice Girls were invited to the royal wedding.

The singer revealed details in an interview Friday with Australian radio show Fitzy & Wippa.

“Well, first of all, I should clear up the invitation part of it,” Chisholm said.

“So you’re not going?” Sarah McGilvray, who is part of the radio show’s team, asked.

“No,” Chisholm responded. “We weren’t invited.”

Despite former Spice Girl Mel (Scary Spice) Brown saying that the group would reunite for the wedding, Chisholm admitted that the girl group was never actually invited to perform.

“I was a little bit annoyed,” Chisholm confessed.

The Spice Up Your Life singer mentioned that the girls do have a history with Prince Charles.

Chisholm said she was recently invited to the Prince’s Trust Awards.

“It’s always so nice to see Charles,” she said. “He’s a lovely, lovely man, and I felt like going, ‘Oi, where’s my invite?’”

A very young Prince Harry met the Spice Girls backstage at their concert in South Africa in 1997.

In February, rumours of the Spice Girls performing at the royal wedding began when Brown appeared on a daytime talk show, The Real.

When the conversation turned to the May 19 nuptials of Harry and Meghan Markle, Brown said she was going to the wedding.

Immediately, the three female hosts began squealing. “Are you kidding? Oh, my God! Oh, my God!” One host left her chair and began jumping up and down.

Brown then looked slightly guilty, admitting, “I don’t know if I should have said anything.”

“Did you get an invitation?” the hosts demanded. “Well, yes,” Brown said, letting slip that all five Spice Girls were invited.

“Why am I so honest?” Brown exclaimed to the camera.

When asked if the Spice Girls would perform at the reception, Brown looked down at the cards in front of her, muttering, “I swear I am just …” before she threw the cards up in the air.

“I need to go, I’m going to be fired!” she said. “I’m going to be fired! Let’s not talk about it anymore, let’s pretend I never said that!”