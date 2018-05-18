Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down aisle at royal wedding

Prince Charles will walk his future daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle down the aisle at her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday, according to the Kensington Palace.

The statement, released Friday, said Markle asked Prince Charles to accompany her down the aisle and that he is “pleased to welcome Ms. Markle to the royal family in this way.”

This comes a day after it was announced that Markle’s father, Thomas, would no longer be attending the wedding because of ill health.

Although numerous outlets have suggested a series of paparazzi photos being staged with Mr. Markle’s knowledge could be behind Markle’s father backing out of the wedding, other reports say he suffered a heart attack days ago.

Markel’s mother, Doria Ragland, is due to take tea with Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, Harry’s grandmother, on the eve of the that will be watched by millions across the world.

Buckingham Palace also confirmed that Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip, 96, would be at the wedding having undergone hip replacement surgery last month.

Police are expecting more than 100,000 people to throng the streets outside the castle during the event, and have said there would be tight security for the event.

— With files from Reuters