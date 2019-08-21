Lake Echo beach in Eastern Shore closed to swimming due to high bacteria levels

Halifax Regional Municipality has closed Lake Echo beach in Eastern Shore, N.S., on Wednesday due to high bacteria levels in the water.

Recent test results by municipal staff indicate bacteria levels at the beach exceed Health Canada swimming guidelines.

HRM said municipal staff regularly test the water quality during the summer months at all supervised and four unsupervised municipal beaches. Lake Echo is supervised.

“High bacteria levels can be caused by a number of factors, including dogs, birds, wildlife, and high temperatures,” stated HRM in a media release.

“Staff will continue testing the water until bacteria levels return to safe levels.”

The City said the beach will be closed until further notice.