Oakfield beach in Halifax closed to swimming due to high bacteria levels

Oakfield beach at Grand Lake in Halifax is closed to swimming until further notice due to high bacteria levels in the water, Halifax Regional Municipality says.

Recent test results by municipal staff indicated bacteria levels at Oakfield beach exceeded Health Canada swimming guidelines.

HRM said that high bacteria levels can be caused by a number of factors, including dogs, birds, wildlife, and high temperatures.

In the meantime, staff will continue testing the water until bacteria levels return to safe levels.