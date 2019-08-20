OPP searching for suspect in connection with reported theft in Bracebridge

Officers are searching for a suspect after a reported theft took place at a Bracebridge convenience store in mid-June, OPP say.

According to police, a woman came into the store on Wellington Street at 2 p.m. on June 17.

While the woman was in the middle of her transaction, her wallet was stolen and her credit card was then used at other businesses in town, officers add.

Police have obtained surveillance footage of the suspect and are appealing to the public to identify her, OPP say.

Police say anyone with information can contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

