Bracebridge man seriously injured in assault dies at Toronto area hospital: OPP
A 48-year-old man from Bracebridge has died after he was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital with life-threatening injuries following a reported assault, OPP say.
Police indentified the male victim as Justin Heptinstall.
Officers were dispatched on July 7 shortly before 6 p.m. to the scene on Alice Street, responding to reports of an injured man, OPP add.
The investigation is ongoing, police say.
Anyone with information can call the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
