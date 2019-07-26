Youth arrested after driving erratically, striking several vehicles with ATV: Southern Georgian Bay OPP

A young person has been arrested after driving erratically and striking several vehicles with an ATV on Wednesday morning, police say.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP were called to the scene at 11:26 a.m. on Wednesday in response to a dispute at a Port Severn residence, officers said.

Before officers arrived, a youth fled the scene driving erratically and struck two OPP cruisers and three private vehicles, police say. The young person also caused mischief at a nearby resort, police add.

The ATV was finally located and stopped on the Highway 400 northbound ramp at Port Severn Road in Tay Township, OPP says.

Highway 400 north and south lanes were closed from 1 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. from Port Severn Road to Quarry Road.

The young person cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act and is currently being investigated for numerous driving offences.