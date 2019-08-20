Entertainment
Ian McKellen sings with cast of ‘Les Misérables’ in English pub

By National Online Journalist, Entertainment  Global News

WATCH: Sir Ian McKellen enjoyed a pub singalong with the cast of the 'Les Misérables' U.K. tour after watching the show at Theatre Royal in Newcastle, England on Aug. 16.

Legendary British actor Ian McKellen made a surprise visit to the town of Newcastle, England, last Friday to catch a show at the local Theatre Royal.

Not only did he show up for a performance of the iconic musical Les Misérables in the midst of its U.K. tour, but McKellen made a guest appearance on stage as well.

Actor Will Richardson, who portrays Enjolras, was fortunate enough to share a dressing room with the X-Men star, which meant the two became close.

McKellen, 80, later took to the streets with the cast of the show and joined them at the pub for a drink and some singing.

Richardson captured a video of McKellen and a number of other cast members arm in arm, singing along to One Day More, the final musical number in the show’s first act.

“A true thespian legend,” Richardson wrote in the tweet, which featured video of a very lively and cheery McKellen.

“Sir @IanMcKellen came to watch @lesmisofficial tonight,” he continued. “Such a gentleman and so very kind!”

Richardson added: “He said he [was] desperate to be in it… so we let him sing with us.”

“Someone pinch me,” Richardson wrote in another post. “An afternoon I’ll never ever forget!”

McKellen is known for a wide variety of roles across television, film and, of course, the stage, including Macbeth, King Lear and Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings franchise.

Details and additional information about Les Misérables can be found on the official website.

