Kristen Stewart fights for survival against sea creature in first ‘Underwater’ trailer

20th Century Fox has released the first trailer for its new thriller, Underwater.

The upcoming film follows a crew of underwater researchers who must scramble to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory.

Underwater stars Kristen Stewart, T.J. Miller, Vincent Cassel, John Gallagher Jr. and Jessica Henwick.

“Listen carefully. You are now 5,000 miles from land and you’re descending seven miles to the bottom of the ocean. See you all in a month,” a voiceover says at the beginning of the trailer.

Stewart’s character, Norah Price, helps lead her team across the ocean floor — with limited oxygen — to get to the station after the earthquake.

While the crew is headed to the station, a creature awakens and begins to follow and torment the remaining members.

Stewart and her team fight for survival while the sea creature continues to terrorize them.

“It’s pulling me underwater,” one of her crew members screams at the end of the trailer.

When asked to describe the movie, Stewart told Entertainment Weekly: “It’s a really dark, scary meditation on isolation.”

“Basically, it’s like a survival movie about a bunch of people that don’t know each other and the strange, occasionally existential conversations that ensue and the weird relationships being formed really quickly,” she explained. “The underlying story of [disrupting] something that really should be left in its natural state and what you can unearth — that’s what keeps it scary.”

Underwater was shot in 2017 ahead of Miller’s fake bomb threat charge and sexual misconduct allegations.

Underwater opens in theatres on Jan. 10, 2020.

Watch the trailer in the video above.