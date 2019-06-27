‘Charlie’s Angels’ reboot trailer: Kristen Stewart launches into action

The first trailer for the new Charlie’s Angels movie is here.

Charlie’s Angels stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska who are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally.

The movie also stars Patrick Stewart, Noah Centineo, Sam Claflin, Damon Hounsou and Elizabeth Banks.

The trailer begins with spy Sabina Wilson (Kristen Stewart) launching into action and seducing a criminal.

“I think women can do anything,” she says.

“Just because they can, doesn’t mean they should,” the criminal replies.

“But I have so many talents,” Wilson says before trapping the criminal with a series of backflips and punches.

Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey collaborated on a new single for the film but the title has not been revealed.

The movie, directed by Elizabeth Banks, will be released on Nov. 15.

Watch the trailer in the video above.