Londoners set to support Old East Village with music, food during benefit at Aeolian Hall

Londoners continue to rally around residents of the Old East Village neighbourhood who were impacted by last week’s massive explosion.

In an effort to raise funds for the families and individuals affected by the Aug. 14 blast, a benefit concert is being held at the Aeolian Hall on Tuesday night.

“This facility was the town hall for east London so I think it’s really fitting that it goes into action again as sort of a town hall for this event,” said Clark Bryan, executive director of the venue.

READ MORE: Mayor Ed Holder highlights instances of Canada-wide support in wake of Old East Village explosion

There will be local vendors and local musical groups, including Warrior Womyn of Positive Drum, Aaron Allen, Jim Sandy McDonald, Taylor Holden and more.

From silent auction donations to ice cream trucks contributing 100 per cent of their proceeds, Bryan said the outpouring of support from the community at large has been incredible.

“Look at how our community has come together,” he said.

“I’m not just talking about the Old East Village but, really, the London community. We must take note of this because we are a fantastic city,” he added. “We’re filled with people who really believe in being interdependent and needing each other. I think there’s great testimony to that.”

READ MORE: Majority of residents displaced by Old East Village explosion allowed to return home

Bryan said his venue is prepared for overflow at the upcoming benefit concert, with screens set up outside should the crowd indoors get too big.

“We hope to raise a truckload of money to help these families and that neighbourhood recover from this terrible tragedy,” he added.

Taking place in the heart of Old East Village at 795 Dundas St., the benefit is expected to be a show of strength and resilience in one of the city’s neighbourhoods.