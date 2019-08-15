Majority of residents displaced by Old East Village explosion allowed to return home

More than 20 hours after an explosion rocked London’s Old East Village, the majority of evacuated residents have been allowed to return to their homes.

Emergency services were called to 450 Woodman Avenue near Queens Avenue, east of the downtown core, at 10:37 p.m. Wednesday.

A woman allegedly drove a vehicle into a house in the city’s Old East Village neighbourhood, subsequently striking a gas line and causing a large explosion roughly 10 minutes later.

The driver was subsequently arrested and charged with impaired driving.

The incident prompted the evacuation of more than 100 homes in the area.

Early Thursday evening, the City of London issued an update stating that of the “more than 100 homes that were evacuated, all but 12 have been cleared for residents to return.”

Hydro and water have also been restored to the homes, aside from the 12 that remain under evacuation.

Gas will return to homes on Woodman Avenue on Friday morning.

The dozen homes where an evacuation has not been lifted are closest to the centre of the explosion, with 10 impacted homes on Woodman Street and two on nearby Charlotte Street.

The city says Quebec Street and Charlotte Street have reopened to all traffic. Woodman Street and Queen Street between Quebec and Woodman streets remain closed to vehicles but have reopened to “walk in traffic for residents.”

Accommodations and support are being provided by the city for those who are not able to return to their homes.

