Tribute concert set to raise $7,000 for OEV families and community after explosion

A London man is hoping music will bring the community together and raise money for victims of the traumatic explosion that shook the city’s Old East Village last Wednesday.

Kyle Shea is the head organizer of “Tributes of the Century Fundraiser for Old East Village” taking place Aug. 18.

Residents of Woodman Avenue and neighbours nearby witnessed roaring flames on Wednesday night after a car crashed into a home, resulting in a gas leak and a mega explosion.

There were no fatalities, but a member of the London Fire Department remains in hospital in serious but stable condition.

Although Shea is not a resident of OEV himself, he was deeply affected when he found out about what had happened, since he had previously explored the area, and interacted with the neighbours of OEV.

“I was in the Pride Parade on a float… seeing every one of those families waving, smiling…. There’s no better feeling than knowing I’m going to give back and make them happy.”

Shea tells 980 CFPL that he can’t imagine the difficulties these families are going through.

“Just thinking or seeing the pictures (of the damage) sometimes brings me to tears because no little girl should have to go through that, or family member, or anybody.”

A police officer and a security guard confirm the area is safe as long as pedestrians stay out of taped-out areas. Roofers currently rebuilding roof of one house next to two demolished homes.

It’s estimated that damages are worth between $10 to 15 million.

Crystal Ninham’s home is not too far from the two homes that were demolished. She tells 980 CFPL she witnessed one of the homeowners of a demolished home returning back to her property.

“She came back to nothing but rubble. She tried to go through the rubble to see what was left… I felt really bad, almost wanted to cry.”

By setting a goal of $7,000-8,000 to be raised at the concert, Shea hopes for the families to get as much healing, and as soon as possible.

“The goal of the event is literally just to raise as much money as we can for the families, and just to reach out and show the families how much London cares about them.”

The concert is taking place from 1-6 p.m. on Sunday at Eastside Bar and Grill on 750 Hamilton Road. Tickets are $20 and all proceeds go towards supporting the OEV community and families.

