Benefit concert to raise money for Old East Village residents after London explosion

Plans are in the works for a benefit concert and auction to support families impacted by Wednesday’s explosion in the Old East Village in London.

The Aeolian Hall is hosting the concert on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.

The venue’s executive director, Clark Bryan, says it’s been remarkable to see people rallying around the community.

He adds that the venue has held benefit concerts in the past and figured it would be a great way to raise money for people who could really use a helping hand.

“It’s not just about raising money but more about the idea of what a community can come together and do. I think that’s one of the most remarkable things,” said Bryan.

“I think there’s been so much enthusiasm to do something in the community — in particular, the Old East Village has really come together over this.”

The Rizdales, Tara Dunphy and Aaron Allen are some of the early acts to be announced, with more expected to be joining the show.

“A lot of musicians have been approaching us, asking if they can perform or contribute to the cause in any way,” said Bryan.

“It’s been really organic. It’s not the first time we’ve done a benefit concert like this; it’s just part of the culture of our music community to want to do things to support.”

On top of the musical acts, there will also be a silent auction full of items from local vendors.

The Aeolian Hall is the latest addition to a growing list of organizations and businesses showing their support.

Old East Village-based Illbury + Goose is selling shirts, with all proceeds to be donated to families impacted by the explosion.

London-based Libro Credit Union has created a relief fund for families impacted as well. Libro has donated an initial $10,000 to the fund and is inviting the public to make donations at any Libro branch throughout the city.

Nearby Anderson Craft Ales says it will be accepting household items, clothing and food donations for families affected by the explosion.

Late Thursday afternoon, officials with Gateway Casinos confirmed to Global News Radio 980 CFPL it will be donating $5,000 to the Old East Village Woodman Families Trust established by Libro through its GatewayGIVES initiative.