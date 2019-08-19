Crime
August 19, 2019 3:59 pm

Suspect wanted on Canada-wide warrant turns himself in to Halifax police

By Online producer/reporter  Global News
Jacob Matthew Lilly was wanted for attempted murder in connection with a Halifax stabbing.

Halifax Regional Police
Twenty-one-year-old Jacob Matthew Lilly of Halifax, subject of a Canada-wide warrant, turned himself in at the Halifax Regional Police Headquarters on Monday afternoon

Lilly was wanted for an outstanding warrant following his assault of a man on July 7, with police issuing a Canada-wide warrant on August 12 for his arrest.

READ MORE: Man sent to hospital following assault in downtown Halifax

At approximately 3:34 a.m. on the day of the incident, officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 1500 block of Grafton Street in Halifax.

Upon arrival, it was determined that a man had been assaulted with a knife.

Lilly fled the area prior to police arrival, and the victim was transported to the hospital.

WATCH: Jacob Matthew Lilly is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for serious charges, including attempted murder

He’s now facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

