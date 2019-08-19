Senior who died in highway crash wasn’t wearing seatbelt: Manitoba RCMP

An 82-year-old East St. Paul man is dead after a collision on Henderson Highway.

The crash took place around 4:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon, near the north Perimeter exit ramp.

East St. Paul RCMP said the 82-year-old was headed south on Henderson when he attempted to turn left on the exit ramp. He collided with a northbound vehicle – driven by a 58-year-old man, also from East St. Paul.

The second driver suffered minor injuries, while the 82-year-old, who wasn’t wearing his seatbelt, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead.

Police said alcohol wasn’t a factor in the collision.

East St. Paul RCMP continue to investigate, with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

