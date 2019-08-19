Traffic
August 19, 2019 3:09 pm

Senior who died in highway crash wasn’t wearing seatbelt: Manitoba RCMP

By Online Journalist  Global News

An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.

Alexander Quon/Global News
A A

An 82-year-old East St. Paul man is dead after a collision on Henderson Highway.

The crash took place around 4:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon, near the north Perimeter exit ramp.

East St. Paul RCMP said the 82-year-old was headed south on Henderson when he attempted to turn left on the exit ramp. He collided with a northbound vehicle – driven by a 58-year-old man, also from East St. Paul.

READ MORE: Two people hospitalized after fiery collision

The second driver suffered minor injuries, while the 82-year-old, who wasn’t wearing his seatbelt, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead.

Police said alcohol wasn’t a factor in the collision.

East St. Paul RCMP continue to investigate, with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

WATCH: The life-altering effects of a fatal collision

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
East St Paul
East St. Paul RCMP
Fatal Collision
Henderson Highway
Perimeter Highway
RCMP
RCMP Manitoba
Seatbelt
traffic fatality

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.