Two people hospitalized after fiery collision

Two people are recovering after a car went up in flames follwing a crash near St. Boniface Industrial Park.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responders rushed to the scene near the intersection of Dugald Road and Mazenod Road around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, where a crash had taken place between a semi and a car.

WFPS said the blaze was declared under control shortly after crews arrived, but the two people needed treatment on-scene before being rushed to hospital in unstable condition.

Winnipeg police are investigating the cause of the crash.

