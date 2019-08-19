Traffic
August 19, 2019 10:43 am

20-year-old woman dies in 2-vehicle collision near Perth

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

OPP are investigating after a two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 20-year-old woman over the weekend.

Nick Westoll / Global News
The Ontario Provincial Police’s Lanark detachment is investigating a collision that claimed the life of a 20-year-old woman on Saturday afternoon.

Police say that at around 12:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a serious two-vehicle collision on Macphails Road between Drummond Concession 2 and Tennyson Road near Perth.

McKenzie Remus, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene. A male driver and a 10-month-old child were also in the car with Remus. The driver sustained no serious injuries, and the child was uninjured.

The female driver of the second vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Macphails Road remained closed until around 7 p.m. while an investigation was conducted.

Police say the cause of the collision itself is still under investigation.

According to an obituary posted Monday, Remus was the beloved mother of a 10-month-old girl, the fiancée of Caleb Rogers and the daughter of Kelly-Anne Remus-Dubois and Kevin Piche.

Visitation for Remus and family will be held in Arnprior on Aug. 22, with a funeral to be held on Aug. 23.

A campaign has been set up in Remus’ name to cover funeral costs and to help fund her daughter’s care. Those who wish to donate can do so here.

