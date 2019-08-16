Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision north of Peterborough: OPP
A motorcyclist has been airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital following a collision near Young’s Point in Selwyn Township on Friday afternoon.
Around 1 p.m., emergency crews responded to a collision between a motorcycle and a car along Buckhorn Road (County Road 23) near 10th Line, just west of the village of Young’s Point and about 20 kilometers north of Peterborough.
The motorcyclist was first brought to Peterborough Regional Health Centre and then airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area hospital with unknown injuries.
A woman and a man in the car were not injured, according to OPP on scene.
Selwyn Township firefighters and Peterborough paramedics assisted in the collision.
Peterborough County OPP have closed a section of Buckhorn Road for the investigation. The road is closed between Tenth Line and Barbutt Drive and Buckhorn Road between the Eighth Line and Selwyn Drive.
More to come.
