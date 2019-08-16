Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision north of Peterborough: OPP

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital following a collision near Young’s Point in Selwyn Township on Friday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., emergency crews responded to a collision between a motorcycle and a car along Buckhorn Road (County Road 23) near 10th Line, just west of the village of Young’s Point and about 20 kilometers north of Peterborough.

TRAFFIC: Buckhorn Road near the 10th line is closed folwlomg a serious motorcycle collision involving a car. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours as #PtboOPP continue to investigate #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/rRKpYoaAix — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) August 16, 2019

The motorcyclist was first brought to Peterborough Regional Health Centre and then airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area hospital with unknown injuries.

A woman and a man in the car were not injured, according to OPP on scene.

Selwyn Township firefighters and Peterborough paramedics assisted in the collision.

Peterborough County OPP have closed a section of Buckhorn Road for the investigation. The road is closed between Tenth Line and Barbutt Drive and Buckhorn Road between the Eighth Line and Selwyn Drive.

ROAD CLOSURE: Tenth Li b/w Selwyn Rd and Barbutt Dr and County Rd 23 (Buckhorn Rd) b/w Eighth Li and Selwyn Dr #Lakefield – Roads closed due to collision. ^kw — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) August 16, 2019

More to come.