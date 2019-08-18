Police investigating suspicious death in Saanich neighbourhood

Saanich police are investigating what they call a “suspicious death” in a residential neighbourhood this weekend.

Officers first descended on the 100-block of Crease Avenue Saturday morning, and remained on scene into Sunday.

Police won’t yet say what happened or what drew them to the area.

Neighbours told Global News Saturday that the body of a man had been discovered by an elderly woman who called police.

“I went over to talk to her and see if she needed anything … and that’s when she pointed at the body across the street and said she found a dead guy,” Heather Allensen said.

Allensen said she and other residents also saw the body and believe he was shot.

“All I saw was a bunch of blood, because I didn’t get close enough,” she said, adding she didn’t recognize the man.

David Reilly said he also saw the body Saturday morning, and was shocked it was found so close to his home.

“I’ve always found this a good, safe neighbourhood,” he said. “I’ve left my home and car unlocked a couple times, perhaps foolishly in this case.”

Police have taped off the section of Crease Avenue, including part of the nearby Galloping Goose Trail and the intersection at Seaton Street.

Residents and people using the trail are asked to respect the police tape and follow posted detours as officials investigate.

More information was expected to be released Sunday afternoon.

