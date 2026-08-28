Ladysmith calls on province to take action to protect its drinking water

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A recent human-caused wildfire along the Banon Creek Forest Service Road in Ladysmith has the town once again calling on the provincial government to take “immediate emergency action” to address ongoing safety and watershed protection concerns.

Town council wrote to the province on June 26 requesting support to “strengthen access controls, (increase) enforcement against unauthorized access, trespassing and encampments within municipal watersheds, and expedited legal tools to better protect public health and safety,” according to a release from the town.

However, they said they have not received a response.

The Town of Ladysmith obtains its drinking water from the Stocking Lake and Holland Lake watersheds, which are accessed via the Banon Creek Forest Service Road (FSR).

The watersheds are located outside of the town’s boundaries and are managed under provincial timber licences held by private forestry companies and Indigenous forestry operators.

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The watersheds supply drinking water to approximately 12,000 residents in the Town of Ladysmith, the Stz’uminus First Nation, the Diamond Improvement District and the Saltair area of the Cowichan Valley Regional District.

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On Aug. 18, a human-caused brush fire broke out in the area, which followed another fire in the same area just weeks earlier, according to the town.

On Aug. 21, the town sent another letter to the provincial government reiterating its concerns, including the “humane relocation of individuals currently occupying or accessing areas within the watershed.”

The town council said they are concerned a catastrophic wildfire could break out in the region, causing significant damage to critical drinking water infrastructure or seriously injuring or killing someone.

“We are asking that the province take action to address the ongoing risks and ensure individuals are relocated in a humane manner away from our watershed,” Ladysmith Mayor Deena Beeston said in a statement.

“Every day of inaction increases the risk to Ladysmith’s watershed, drinking water infrastructure and the safety of those in the area. We must protect these resources that are needed by everyone in the area.”

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On May 19, 2026, the South Island Natural Resource District Manager implemented a temporary closure of the Banon Creek Forest Service Road gate under Section 22.2 of the Forest and Range Practices Act (FRPA), restricting motorized access to the area.

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The town said that gate locks have been intentionally cut and removed less than 24 hours after installation at least six times, while a newly fabricated high-security locking system has been deliberately damaged and rendered inoperable on multiple occasions.

Due to potential fire risks because of repeated vandalism, the gate is no longer locked and access is unrestricted.

“The town has taken every reasonable step within its authority to protect our watershed. However, repeated vandalism and damage to the gate and locking system have resulted in significant costs to taxpayers,” Nicholas Pescod, the town’s communication and engagement specialist, said in a statement.

“Continuously repairing and replacing these systems is not sustainable, which is among one of the many reasons why we’re calling on the province to immediately address the situation.”