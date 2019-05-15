Suspect in ‘violent struggle’ that killed woman in Brentwood Bay facing murder charge: police

A man has been charged following the death of a woman in what police called a “violent struggle” at a Vancouver Island home on Saturday.

Central Saanich police responded to a home in the 7200 block of Meadowlark Lane in Brentwood Bay at roughly 12:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a disturbance.

Officers found four adults, including the suspect and two men who were rushed to hospital in serious condition. The suspect was immediately placed under arrest.

The fourth adult, a woman, was found dead at the scene.

Alan Charles Chapman faces one charge of first-degree murder and two charges of aggravated assault.

The 47-year-old appeared in Victoria Provincial Court to face the charges Wednesday after making appearances on Tuesday.

The owner of the home, Doris Caruana, told Global News on Saturday that her granddaughter was killed. The granddaughter’s boyfriend is in hospital along with Caruana’s son, she added.

On Wednesday, the case was put over until May 29.

Crown prosecutor John Labossiere said Chapman will remain in custody through the course of any criminal trial.

“The only person that can do a judicial release on a first-degree murder count is a (B.C.) Supreme Court Judge,” he said.