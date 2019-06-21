‘Significant’ multi-unit apartment fire leaves 1 dead in Saanich

A “significant” multi-unit apartment fire in Saanich has left one person dead.

Firefighters were called to the building in the 2600 block of Richmond Road around 5:30 a.m. on Friday.

The Saanich Fire Department said crews evacuated the building and were forced to rescue some residents from their balconies.

READ MORE: East Vancouver apartment fire under investigation after man hospitalized

Two people were taken to hospital with unconfirmed injuries, firefighters said.

One person was found unresponsive in a hallway and later died of their injuries, firefighters added. It was not immediately clear if the fatality was one of the people who was injured.

Saanich Police and the B.C. Coroners Service were called to the scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

The Saanich Fire Department remains the lead agency on the incident, according to police.

READ MORE: Stubborn flames refuse to die at downtown Victoria hotel gutted by fire

It was not immediately clear how many people were displaced by the fire, but firefighters said that emergency support services had been set up at the Cedar Hill Recreation Centre.

Police and firefighters have asked drivers to avoid the area, with traffic impacts expected for Richmond Road.

WATCH: Woman in her 60s dies in Abbotsford apartment building fire